BMO Capital Markets Trims Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Target Price to $40.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VTLE. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Vital Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.17.

VTLE opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.16.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.42). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $476.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. Vital Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vital Energy news, CEO M. Jason Pigott bought 2,500 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 169,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,373.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vital Energy by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 113,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 39,147 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 207,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vital Energy by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

