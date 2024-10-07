Brady (NYSE:BRC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of BRC stock opened at $74.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.71. Brady has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Brady had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Brady Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Brady

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Brady’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In related news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 21,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $1,590,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,691,895. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 21,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $1,590,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,691,895. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew Gorman sold 8,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $647,337.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,374. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,231 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Brady by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 3.2% in the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brady by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brady by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Brady by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

See Also

