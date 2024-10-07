Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 9th

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.

Brandywine Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. Brandywine Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -181.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.9%.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of BDN opened at $5.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDN. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.