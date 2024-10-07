Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 9th

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.
Brandywine Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. Brandywine Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -181.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.9%.
Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of BDN opened at $5.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDN. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brandywine Realty Trust
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Stocks Primed for Growth in 2025
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.