Brokerages Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT at $63.40

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.40.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU stock opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 122.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.51.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $424,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,399.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $477,770.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,589 shares in the company, valued at $7,220,844.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $424,025.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,399.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,802 shares of company stock worth $23,829,559 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in DocuSign by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

