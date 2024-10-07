Brokerages Set Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) PT at $22.11

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GO. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GO

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ GO opened at $16.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $29.98.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $3,259,547.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,580.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $3,259,547.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,580.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,728.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,095 shares of company stock worth $8,876,548 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.