BTIG Research Cuts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $126.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ZBH. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.05.

ZBH opened at $104.68 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $133.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 132.1% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,884,000 after acquiring an additional 96,593 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 19,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

