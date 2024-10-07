Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives $121.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.69.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $120.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.53. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 100.98%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,291,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,521,000 after purchasing an additional 289,425 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,314,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,704,000 after acquiring an additional 206,654 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 64.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,296,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after acquiring an additional 898,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,597,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,299,000 after acquiring an additional 54,475 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

