Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Catalent from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.83.

CTLT opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average of $57.49. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $61.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $534,010.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,431,133.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $534,010.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,431,133.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,410 shares of company stock worth $732,680 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 20,273 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 2,792.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 516,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,150,000 after acquiring an additional 498,540 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 509.4% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 15,217 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $1,659,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 59,339 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

