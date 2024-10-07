CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBRE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.83.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $120.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.41. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $125.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,919,000 after purchasing an additional 683,225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,146,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,847,000 after purchasing an additional 210,004 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,087,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,419,000 after acquiring an additional 53,142 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,636,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,085,000 after acquiring an additional 54,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.