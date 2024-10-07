Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FUN. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.92.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Shares of FUN opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.55. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $58.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $571.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.57 million. Analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,553,000 after acquiring an additional 539,352 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 121.9% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 24,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at about $1,329,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.