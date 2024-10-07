Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CHH. Barclays decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.64.

NYSE CHH opened at $132.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $134.44.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.29 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,953.67%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total transaction of $1,019,827.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,623.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total transaction of $1,019,827.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,623.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $1,632,410.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,383 in the last 90 days. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,105,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,563 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,402,000 after acquiring an additional 554,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,738,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,957,000 after acquiring an additional 195,956 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 917.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 161,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,254,000 after acquiring an additional 145,893 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 90,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

