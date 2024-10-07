Citigroup Raises Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $51.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.43. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.57.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $904.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.19 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

