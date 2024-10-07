Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %
Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $146.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.06.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Research analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp
About Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens Community Bancorp
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.