Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $146.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Research analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 461,594 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

