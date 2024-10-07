ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $125.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.29.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.9 %

COP opened at $114.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $101.29 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.