Contrasting Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) and Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI)

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) and Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Loop Industries and Standard Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loop Industries -14,713.74% -118.35% -82.70% Standard Lithium N/A -15.67% -14.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Loop Industries and Standard Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loop Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Standard Lithium has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 114.72%. Given Standard Lithium’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than Loop Industries.

Loop Industries has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.9% of Loop Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Standard Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Loop Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Loop Industries and Standard Lithium”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loop Industries $132,000.00 605.04 -$21.09 million ($0.44) -3.82 Standard Lithium N/A N/A $108.82 million ($0.23) -7.09

Standard Lithium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Loop Industries. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loop Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Standard Lithium beats Loop Industries on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loop Industries

(Get Free Report)

Loop Industries, Inc., a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks. Its polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET resins for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including textiles, clothing, and apparel. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.

About Standard Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.