Contrasting UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for UMB Financial and Northwest Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMB Financial 0 1 4 1 3.00 Northwest Bancshares 1 1 0 0 1.50

UMB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $102.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.30%. Northwest Bancshares has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.32%. Given UMB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than Northwest Bancshares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMB Financial 14.55% 14.23% 1.00% Northwest Bancshares 14.28% 8.72% 0.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UMB Financial and Northwest Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares UMB Financial and Northwest Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMB Financial $2.38 billion 2.12 $350.02 million $7.53 13.77 Northwest Bancshares $502.30 million 3.29 $134.96 million $1.03 12.61

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Bancshares. Northwest Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. UMB Financial pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Bancshares pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UMB Financial has raised its dividend for 31 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

UMB Financial has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of UMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of UMB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UMB Financial beats Northwest Bancshares on 16 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMB Financial

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service. The Institutional Banking segment offers fund, asset management, and healthcare service to institutional clients; and fund administration and accounting, investor service and transfer agency, mutual fund service, alternative investment service, fixed income sale, trading and underwriting, and corporate trust and escrow service, as well as institutional custody service. This segment also provides healthcare payment solution includes custodial service for health saving accounts and private label, multipurpose debit cards to insurance carriers, third-party administrator, software companies, employers, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers deposit account, retail credit card, private banking, installment loan, home equity line of credit, residential mortgage, as well as internet banking, ATM network, private banking, brokerage and insurance service, and investment advisory, custody, and trust services. It operates through a network of branches and offices. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Northwest Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers loan products comprising one-to-four-family residential real estate loans, shorter term consumer loans, and loans collateralized by multi-family residential and commercial real estate; home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial business and real estate loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, sales finance loans, unsecured personal loans, credit card loans, and loans secured by investment accounts, as well as investment management and trust services. The company operates community banking locations in Pennsylvania, Western New York, Eastern Ohio, and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.