Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Insider Sells $23,163.88 in Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) insider Pranam Kolari sold 956 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $23,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,487.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pranam Kolari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of Coupang stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $24.59 on Monday. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $25.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 181.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. CLSA upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 308.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Coupang by 360.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

