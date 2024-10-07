Covestro (OTC:COVTY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Hold

Citigroup upgraded shares of Covestro (OTC:COVTY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Covestro Price Performance
OTC:COVTY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,132 shares.
About Covestro
