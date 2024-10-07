Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Hold

Citigroup upgraded shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Covestro Stock Performance

OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $32.03 on Thursday. Covestro has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $32.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Covestro will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

