Craig Hallum Raises Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target to $65.00

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Harrow in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Harrow Price Performance

Shares of HROW stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. Harrow has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.78 million. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 40.59% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harrow will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HROW. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Harrow by 2,730.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Harrow by 66.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Harrow by 5.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Harrow during the third quarter worth about $534,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

