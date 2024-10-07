DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.22.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

