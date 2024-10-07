Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $62.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hexcel from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

NYSE:HXL opened at $60.27 on Thursday. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $77.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $576,556,000 after purchasing an additional 67,425 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,835,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,008,000 after purchasing an additional 136,290 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,829,000 after purchasing an additional 103,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,318,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,056,000 after purchasing an additional 82,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

