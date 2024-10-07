Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $154.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $230.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $209.50.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $194.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $143.08 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.