DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $45.00 at Barclays

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas raised DraftKings from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on DraftKings from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.81.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $39.28 on Friday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.23. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,939,834. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,678,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,402,390.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,465,034.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,939,834. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,195,301 shares of company stock worth $45,355,362. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

