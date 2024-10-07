DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DTM. Citigroup raised their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.00.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DT Midstream stock opened at $84.05 on Friday. DT Midstream has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.92. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.74.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $916,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $1,085,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 128,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

