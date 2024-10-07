Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 54.8 %

EGRX opened at $0.90 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a market cap of $11.69 million, a P/E ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 100,470 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 442.5% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 61,944 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 50,525 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading

