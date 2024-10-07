Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives $27.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $4,194,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,458,040.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $4,194,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,458,040.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,501.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 197,928 shares of company stock worth $5,542,191 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 457.0% during the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 13,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830,000 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,038,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,983,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,017,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $28,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EDR opened at $28.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

