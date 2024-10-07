Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Enstar Group Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $323.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.66. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $229.57 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.01.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 81.31% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Enstar Group
Enstar Group Company Profile
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enstar Group
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.