Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $323.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.66. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $229.57 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.01.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 81.31% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,442,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 412,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 341,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

