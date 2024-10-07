Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Truist Financial

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $36.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.31%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $899,323.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,421,637.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,377,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,079 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,931,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,841,000 after buying an additional 1,543,346 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,697,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,904,000 after acquiring an additional 187,256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,575,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,372,000 after acquiring an additional 264,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,966,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,486,000 after acquiring an additional 169,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

