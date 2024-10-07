Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Earns Buy Rating from BWS Financial

BWS Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

EB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Eventbrite from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered Eventbrite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Eventbrite from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eventbrite currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.58.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

EB stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $268.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 75,000 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 495,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,396.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 628,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,300.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 495,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,396.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eventbrite

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EB. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Eventbrite by 192.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 49,434 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter worth $7,744,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,786 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 54.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 575,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 202,763 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

