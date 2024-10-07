F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,450 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $316,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,436,087.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, August 5th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total transaction of $273,107.50.

FFIV stock opened at $219.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.45 and a twelve month high of $223.74.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,531 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 6.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in F5 by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.56.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

