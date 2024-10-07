Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Director Sells C$16,212.34 in Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 2,431 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.67, for a total transaction of C$16,212.34.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 2,431 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total value of C$18,115.81.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of FRX opened at C$6.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$171.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 0.26. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$6.14 and a 1 year high of C$15.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.74.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( TSE:FRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.35). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,005.59%. The business had revenue of C$9.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.6025751 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

