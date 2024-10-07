Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Director Sells C$16,212.34 in Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 2,431 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.67, for a total transaction of C$16,212.34.
Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 4th, Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 2,431 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total value of C$18,115.81.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of FRX opened at C$6.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$171.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 0.26. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$6.14 and a 1 year high of C$15.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.74.
About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fennec Pharmaceuticals
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.