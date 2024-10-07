Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FIVE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Five Below from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $176.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.15.

Shares of FIVE opened at $94.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day moving average is $113.77. Five Below has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Five Below by 30.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1,842.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 21,368 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Five Below by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,165,000 after buying an additional 38,419 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 379.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

