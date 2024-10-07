Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
Genesco Stock Up 6.9 %
GCO stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. Genesco has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.85 million, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 2.40.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.29. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Genesco will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.
