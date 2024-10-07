GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

GeoPark Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GPRK stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). GeoPark had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 60.77%. The company had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GeoPark will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

GeoPark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in GeoPark in the second quarter valued at $460,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 85,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 24,555 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in GeoPark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the second quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

