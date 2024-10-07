GigCapital4, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

GigCapital4’s (OTCMKTS:GIGGU – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, October 8th. GigCapital4 had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 29th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During GigCapital4’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
GigCapital4 Trading Up 0.1 %
GIGGU stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. GigCapital4 has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24.
About GigCapital4
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GigCapital4
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.