GigCapital4, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

GigCapital4’s (OTCMKTS:GIGGU – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, October 8th. GigCapital4 had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 29th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During GigCapital4’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

GIGGU stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. GigCapital4 has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24.

About GigCapital4

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

