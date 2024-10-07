GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

Insider Transactions at GlycoMimetics

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.06.

In other GlycoMimetics news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 258,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $62,000.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,374.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 911,859 shares of company stock worth $205,659. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 204,227 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 483.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 685,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 340,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

