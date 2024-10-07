Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GFF. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Griffon in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $69.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.29. Griffon has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $77.99.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.07). Griffon had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Griffon will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

In other news, COO Robert F. Mehmel sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $84,482.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 754,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,866,165.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert F. Mehmel sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $84,482.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 754,046 shares in the company, valued at $52,866,165.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin F. Sullivan sold 12,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $809,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,350. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,020 shares of company stock worth $16,722,924. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the second quarter worth about $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 65.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Griffon in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

