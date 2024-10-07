Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) PT Raised to $55.00 at Lake Street Capital

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Lake Street Capital from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HROW. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Harrow in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of HROW opened at $50.37 on Friday. Harrow has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.78 million. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 40.59% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harrow will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harrow in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Harrow by 2,730.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Harrow during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

