Head-To-Head Survey: ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY) vs. Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ)

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) and ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scienjoy and ChinaCache International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Scienjoy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $1.49 billion 0.03 -$4.34 million ($0.08) -12.63 ChinaCache International $131.95 million 0.01 -$7.42 million N/A N/A

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than ChinaCache International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy -4.79% -5.34% -4.39% ChinaCache International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Scienjoy and ChinaCache International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.3% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of Scienjoy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of ChinaCache International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Scienjoy and ChinaCache International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 0 1 0 3.00 ChinaCache International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scienjoy presently has a consensus price target of $91.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8,909.90%. Given Scienjoy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than ChinaCache International.

Summary

Scienjoy beats ChinaCache International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienjoy

(Get Free Report)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

About ChinaCache International

(Get Free Report)

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. Its services include Web page content, file transfer, and rich media streaming services; and guaranteed application services for Websites that have various features, such as online booking and ordering, real-time stock quotes, and online surveys. It also provides managed Internet data services for content and application delivery, and network infrastructure and security; content bridging services for mobile telecommunications carriers; Internet exchange and data center services; and mobile Internet solutions. In addition, the company offers various value-added services, such as geo-content acceleration service, performance evaluation modules, scalable service routing service, link anti-hijack service, user behavior analysis service, Website performance evaluation service, all-around application acceleration solution, and cloud extension solution. Further, the company provides technical consultation services; and leases mechanical equipment. Additionally, it engages in computer hardware and technology development; and real estate management businesses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Scienjoy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienjoy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.