Head to Head Survey: FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) & Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech and FibroBiologics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edesa Biotech and FibroBiologics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech N/A N/A -$8.37 million N/A N/A FibroBiologics N/A N/A -$16.49 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

5.5% of Edesa Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Edesa Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Edesa Biotech and FibroBiologics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 FibroBiologics 0 0 1 1 3.50

Edesa Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 815.49%. FibroBiologics has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 322.54%. Given Edesa Biotech’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Edesa Biotech is more favorable than FibroBiologics.

Profitability

This table compares Edesa Biotech and FibroBiologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech N/A -137.95% -97.48% FibroBiologics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Edesa Biotech beats FibroBiologics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company also develops EB02, an extension of secretory phospholipase 2 anti-inflammatory cream for treating erythema, swelling, and exudation associated with hemorrhoids disease; and EB06, an anti- chemokine ligand 10 (CXCL10) monoclonal antibody in vitiligo. It has a collaboration agreement with NovImmune SA to develop monoclonal antibodies targeting products containing toll-like receptor 4 and CXCL10 for therapeutic, prophylactic, and diagnostic applications in humans and animals; and Yissum Research Development Company for the development of products for therapeutic, prophylactic, and diagnostic uses in topical dermal and anorectal applications, as well as for the use in dermatologic and gastrointestinal conditions. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About FibroBiologics

FibroBiologics, Inc. operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

