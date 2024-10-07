Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $43.00 at Evercore ISI

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.29.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Hub Group has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $48.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hub Group by 105.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 18,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Hub Group by 509.7% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 25,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Hub Group by 102.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 104,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 52,986 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

