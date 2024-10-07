IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives C$5.70 Average PT from Analysts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.70.

IMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IAMGOLD from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$6.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.66. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$2.77 and a 52 week high of C$7.55.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.10. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of C$527.18 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 1.1121076 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.09, for a total value of C$99,206.80. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

