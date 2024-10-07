Insider Buying: Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Director Buys 80,301 Shares of Stock

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 80,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.58 per share, with a total value of $1,813,196.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,023,766 shares in the company, valued at $181,176,636.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cartesian Therapeutics Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock opened at $24.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $42.60.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNAC. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $351,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $855,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RNAC. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Cartesian Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cartesian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Cartesian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cartesian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

