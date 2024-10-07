Insider Selling: LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CEO Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $188,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,041,067.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LendingClub alerts:

On Thursday, September 5th, Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $193,120.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $174,250.00.

LendingClub Price Performance

NYSE:LC opened at $11.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 2.04. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $12.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $6,115,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth $1,017,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at $1,758,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LendingClub from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LendingClub

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.