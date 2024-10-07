Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBKR. UBS Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.11.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $147.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.70. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $147.85.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

