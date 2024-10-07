Jefferies Financial Group Raises Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target to $28.00

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGI

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,397,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,669,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,371,000 after purchasing an additional 250,207 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,585,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,003,000 after buying an additional 4,521,282 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,183,000 after buying an additional 2,756,759 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,373,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,576,000 after buying an additional 1,058,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.