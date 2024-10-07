Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,415 ($18.93) price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KNOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,235 ($16.52) to GBX 1,185 ($15.85) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, September 16th.
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
