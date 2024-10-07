Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2024

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOSFree Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,415 ($18.93) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KNOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,235 ($16.52) to GBX 1,185 ($15.85) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kainos Group

Kainos Group Trading Up 2.9 %

KNOS opened at GBX 863 ($11.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 982.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,029.84. Kainos Group has a one year low of GBX 822 ($11.00) and a one year high of GBX 1,288 ($17.23). The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,212.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

About Kainos Group

(Get Free Report)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.