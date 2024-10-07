Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,415 ($18.93) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KNOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,235 ($16.52) to GBX 1,185 ($15.85) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kainos Group

Kainos Group Trading Up 2.9 %

About Kainos Group

KNOS opened at GBX 863 ($11.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 982.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,029.84. Kainos Group has a one year low of GBX 822 ($11.00) and a one year high of GBX 1,288 ($17.23). The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,212.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

(Get Free Report)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.