KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The company has a market cap of $227.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $74.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.84 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares during the period. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

