Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.11.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Consumer Edge downgraded Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,610,287.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 357.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 135.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LW opened at $68.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.91. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

