Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.11.
LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Consumer Edge downgraded Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 357.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 135.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.
Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of LW opened at $68.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.91. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
